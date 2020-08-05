China stocks have been on a roll for two months. Here, a person walks over a pedestrian bridge that features a monitor for stock exchange values in Shanghai, Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong, China stocks struggle as news report says Washington and Beijing will meet soon to discuss phase one trade deal
- Property winners on Tuesday slide today – especially Wharf REIC
- ATMs – Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan Dianping – gain
Topic | Hang Seng Index
China stocks have been on a roll for two months. Here, a person walks over a pedestrian bridge that features a monitor for stock exchange values in Shanghai, Photo: EPA-EFE