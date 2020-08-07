Tencent is on track for a second session of declines after US President Donald Trump targeted its WeChat among Chinese apps he claims threaten national security. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks on track for biggest drop in 11 weeks as US clampdown on Chinese apps hits Tencent, other tech shares

  • Trump signs order to ‘protect our national security’ from WeChat
  • New tech index falls, with big drop by chip maker SMIC
Iris OuyangDeb Price
Iris Ouyang and Deb Price

Updated: 1:08pm, 7 Aug, 2020

