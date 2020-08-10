Women have become a driving force of consumption in China. Here, women wearing walk along a business street after shopping in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse)
Business /  Markets

What investors need to know about the ‘little sisters’ army of young women powering China’s consumption growth story

  • Women overall make three out of four purchases in China, boosting shares of companies ranging from cosmetics to duty-free shops
  • Households are shrinking in China, and women are marrying later, if at all, amplifying their buying power
Topic |   China economy
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:30pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Women have become a driving force of consumption in China. Here, women wearing walk along a business street after shopping in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse)
READ FULL ARTICLE