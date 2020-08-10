Women have become a driving force of consumption in China. Here, women wearing walk along a business street after shopping in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse)
What investors need to know about the ‘little sisters’ army of young women powering China’s consumption growth story
- Women overall make three out of four purchases in China, boosting shares of companies ranging from cosmetics to duty-free shops
- Households are shrinking in China, and women are marrying later, if at all, amplifying their buying power
