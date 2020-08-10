An electronic board displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Tencent drags Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down as it plummets to six-week low amid souring US-China relations
- Technology giant Tencent fell 3.3 per cent to HK$510, extending a 5 per cent loss on Friday after President Trump signed an order to ban the use of WeChat
- Next Digital plunged by as much as 17 per cent after reports Jimmy Lai, who owns the media company, was arrested for violating the new security law
