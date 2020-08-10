GoerTek, a producer of the AirPods wireless earbuds, fell 4.7 per cent to 36.83 yuan on Monday morning. Photo: Kwok Wang Chau
Apple suppliers’ shares plunge in Hong Kong, China as Trump’s WeChat ban is seen pummelling iPhone shipments
- Shipments could decline by 25 to 30 per cent in the worst case scenario of Apple removing WeChat from its App Store globally, says Kuo Ming-chi, famous for his accurate predictions about Apple products
- Plunge in share prices marks drastic change of sentiment within days of Apple reporting upbeat third-quarter results
