A further gain on stocks might be limited, as the Shanghai Composite might meet resistance at 3,500, which is within 4 per cent of its Monday close, says an investment banker at Bocom International. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will China stocks outperform gold, which has risen 33 per cent this year?
- Chinese stocks might beat gold, as economic and profit growth picks up on mainland, Haitong Securities says
- Mainland stocks will be held back by heightened US-China tensions, technical resistance: Bocom International
