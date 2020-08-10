A further gain on stocks might be limited, as the Shanghai Composite might meet resistance at 3,500, which is within 4 per cent of its Monday close, says an investment banker at Bocom International. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Will China stocks outperform gold, which has risen 33 per cent this year?

  • Chinese stocks might beat gold, as economic and profit growth picks up on mainland, Haitong Securities says
  • Mainland stocks will be held back by heightened US-China tensions, technical resistance: Bocom International
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A further gain on stocks might be limited, as the Shanghai Composite might meet resistance at 3,500, which is within 4 per cent of its Monday close, says an investment banker at Bocom International. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE