Singapore has maintained its position as the biggest currency trading hub in Asia-Pacific based on the latest surveys. Photo: AP Photo
Pandemic shrinks foreign exchange trading in major hubs but Singapore, Tokyo grab market share at Hong Kong’s expense

  • Trading in Hong Kong dropped 7.8 per cent in April from October; Singapore, Tokyo charted growth
  • London and New York recorded the biggest declines in April survey, according to semi-annual market reports published on Monday
Yujing LiuKaren Yeung
Yujing Liu and Karen Yeung

Updated: 1:56pm, 11 Aug, 2020

