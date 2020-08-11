Singapore has maintained its position as the biggest currency trading hub in Asia-Pacific based on the latest surveys. Photo: AP Photo
Pandemic shrinks foreign exchange trading in major hubs but Singapore, Tokyo grab market share at Hong Kong’s expense
- Trading in Hong Kong dropped 7.8 per cent in April from October; Singapore, Tokyo charted growth
- London and New York recorded the biggest declines in April survey, according to semi-annual market reports published on Monday
Topic | Foreign exchange market
Singapore has maintained its position as the biggest currency trading hub in Asia-Pacific based on the latest surveys. Photo: AP Photo