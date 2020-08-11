Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong on August 11, 2020. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

1,200 per cent rally in Next Digital turns Apple Daily’s publisher into Hong Kong’s biggest media company, sparks calls for regulatory probe

  • Shares of the Apple Daily publisher soared for the second day on Tuesday, quadrupling from Monday to close at HK$1.10, pushing its market value above broadcaster TVB
  • The stock jumped in the two days following the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai, bolstering his paper wealth to HK$2.07 billion (US$266 million)
Topic |   Next Digital
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 6:59pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong on August 11, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE