Apple Daily publisher Next Digital’s roller-coaster ride underscores regulatory challenges in the age of social media

  • Shares of Apple Daily parent plunged 41 per cent on Wednesday, after shooting up by as much as 58 per cent in early trading
  • Those without regulatory qualifications calling on the public to buy a certain stock could be sued for losses, law firm says
Yujing Liu and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:59pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Trading in Next Digital shares slowed as calls on social-media platforms in support of founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying waned on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
