Index compiler MSCI’s gauges are tracked by global funds with estimated assets of about US$10 trillion. Photo: Reuters
SMIC and Wangfujing, two of mainland’s red-hot stocks popular with investors, to join MSCI China index
- SMIC and Wangfujing, a newcomer to the duty-free franchise, will join the MSCI China A Onshore Index starting next month, said the index compiler
- A total of seven companies will be added to the gauge, while China High-Speed Railway Technology and Realcan Pharmaceutical Group will be booted out
Topic | Stocks
