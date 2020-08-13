Index compiler MSCI’s gauges are tracked by global funds with estimated assets of about US$10 trillion. Photo: Reuters
SMIC and Wangfujing, two of mainland’s red-hot stocks popular with investors, to join MSCI China index

  • SMIC and Wangfujing, a newcomer to the duty-free franchise, will join the MSCI China A Onshore Index starting next month, said the index compiler
  • A total of seven companies will be added to the gauge, while China High-Speed Railway Technology and Realcan Pharmaceutical Group will be booted out
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Aug, 2020

