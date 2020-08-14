A screenshot of Beike Zhaofang real estate platform, China's biggest online property brokerage. Photo: KE Holdings website
Beike Zhaofang stock surges on NYSE debut after solid IPO reception, shrugging off ‘external noise’ amid frayed US-China relations
- China’s biggest real estate transaction platform raised US$2.12 billion from IPO at price above indicative range, the most in more than two years
- Stock jumps as much as 75 per cent in early New York trading, valuing company at just under US$40 billion
