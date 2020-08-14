Retail sales continue to disappoint in China. Here people walk near a shopping centre in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse)
Hong Kong, mainland stocks fluctuate as traders weigh mixed economic data out of China
- Retail sales in China slumped more than expected
- Casino stocks gain on continued excitement about the first mainland tourist visas resuming
Topic | Hang Seng Index
