“Stir frying” stocks is popular in Hong Kong, in which traders gamble on getting it and out of a rapidly rising stock without getting burned. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was a ‘salted fish’ that lived twice, as shares soared, giving his stock a fleeting second lease on life

  • Social media gives some penny stocks and dying industries a second, fleeting lease on life
  • Turnover in Next Digital, other media shares was extraordinary
Yujing Liu
Updated: 7:20am, 17 Aug, 2020

