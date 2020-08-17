Shares of Chinese telecom companies involved in providing 5G services and equipment rose on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina
Xiaomi, ZTE and Chinese 5G stocks rally as Shenzhen becomes first mainland city to be covered by high-speed telecom network
- Shenzhen’s entrance into the 5G era unleashes buying of stocks including Xiaomi, ZTE and China Tower
- Traders boost 5G stocks as they expect the roll-out of the high-speed telecom network to be accelerated across the country
