Xiaomi, ZTE and Chinese 5G stocks rally as Shenzhen becomes first mainland city to be covered by high-speed telecom network

  • Shenzhen’s entrance into the 5G era unleashes buying of stocks including Xiaomi, ZTE and China Tower
  • Traders boost 5G stocks as they expect the roll-out of the high-speed telecom network to be accelerated across the country
Zhang Shidong
Updated: 1:10pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Shares of Chinese telecom companies involved in providing 5G services and equipment rose on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina
