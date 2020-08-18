A JD.com delivery driver leaves a depot in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong, China stocks gain as investors weigh latest US arrow shot at Huawei against blowout earnings by JD.com

  • JD.com surges nearly 9 per cent after reporting net profit increased nearly 26-fold in first half
  • Sunny Optical plunges by as much as 11 per cent on first half results, latest Trump move against Huawei
Martin Choi
Updated: 11:36am, 18 Aug, 2020

