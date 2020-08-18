High-speed trains sit in a yard on the outskirts of Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China Railway Construction chairman Chen Fenjian dead at 58 after reported fall from building
- Chairman of high-speed rail builder China Railway Construction died at the age of 58, sparking a drop in the company’s share price in Shanghai and Hong Kong
- Caixin magazine and the Paper, a news app, say Chen killed himself by jumping from a building, though there is no official confirmation
