High-speed trains sit in a yard on the outskirts of Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China Railway Construction chairman Chen Fenjian dead at 58 after reported fall from building

  • Chairman of high-speed rail builder China Railway Construction died at the age of 58, sparking a drop in the company’s share price in Shanghai and Hong Kong
  • Caixin magazine and the Paper, a news app, say Chen killed himself by jumping from a building, though there is no official confirmation
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:37pm, 18 Aug, 2020

