Leng Youbin, chairman of China Feihe, highlights one of its range of milk products during a media briefing on its IPO in Hong Kong October 2019. Photo: China News Service via Getty Images
China Feihe hopes to dominate nearly a third of country’s baby milk market, as first-half earnings beat estimates
- High-end products, a growth driver, make up over 80 per cent of Feihe’s profit
- Company invited investors and analysts to its factories in Heilongjiang province and its headquarters in Beijing after Blue Orca’s attack
