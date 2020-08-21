An electronic stock board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Regulators double daily trading band on Shenzhen’s US$1.3 trillion ChiNext board in latest move to support China’s tech companies

  • The 8.9 trillion yuan ChiNext board will be allowed to rise or fall by 20 per cent every day starting from Monday, compared with the previous 10 per cent limit
  • The relaxation is seen as a move by the regulator to further improve market efficiency and shore up hi-tech firms amid souring China-US relations
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:39pm, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic stock board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE