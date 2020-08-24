An investor sits next to a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China has most of world’s biggest brokerages as deregulation, stock rally, merger prospect fuel upsurge
- China has six of the world’s 10 most valuable brokerages, including Citic Securities and CSC Financial, while the US owns three
- Chinese brokerages have been on a roll as regulators cut trading barriers for small companies, stocks rally and prospects of an industry consolidation mount
