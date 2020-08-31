Delivery workers in Shanghai. A rising services PMI suggests smaller and private businesses continued to recover from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic in August. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, mainland stocks rise on Xiaomi, Alibaba rally and steady August economic data out of China

  • Xiaomi and Alibaba hit all-time intraday highs in Hong Kong
  • China’s Official services PMI rose to 55.2 in August from 54.2 in July, signalling an expansion in activity

Yujing Liu
Updated: 1:02pm, 31 Aug, 2020

