The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI remained in positive territory for a fourth consecutive month in August. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong, mainland stocks choppy in early trading, as investors weigh dip in US markets, Covid-19 surge against upbeat China economic data
- Caixin/Markit PMI rose to 53.1 in August from 52.8 in July, showing further recovery in China’s manufacturing sector
- Three of four companies debuting on mainland bourses record triple-digit surge
Topic | Stocks
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI remained in positive territory for a fourth consecutive month in August. Photo: AFP