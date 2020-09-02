The Shenzhen-based ChiNext index has advanced 53 per cent this year, almost five times the gain on the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index. Photo: SCMP
ChiNext rally in Shenzhen keeps stock traders on guard for fallout as valuation approaches 2015 peak
- The ChiNext board of start-ups trades at 77 times earnings, more than four times the multiple for the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index
- The ChiNext index gained 4.8 per cent last week for the best five-day performance in a month after trading rules were eased
Topic | Stocks
