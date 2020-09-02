A Covid-19 vaccine trial in Binghamton, New York. The delays in vaccine development weighed on drugs stocks in Hong Kong and China on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China markets fall in early trading as investors weigh coronavirus vaccine delays against US economic recovery data

  • Hang Seng Index falls 0.9 per cent and Shanghai Composite declines 0.2 per cent
  • Delays in development of Cansino Biologics’ vaccine candidate hit sector

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:41am, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 vaccine trial in Binghamton, New York. The delays in vaccine development weighed on drugs stocks in Hong Kong and China on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE