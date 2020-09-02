A Covid-19 vaccine trial in Binghamton, New York. The delays in vaccine development weighed on drugs stocks in Hong Kong and China on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, China markets fall in early trading as investors weigh coronavirus vaccine delays against US economic recovery data
- Hang Seng Index falls 0.9 per cent and Shanghai Composite declines 0.2 per cent
- Delays in development of Cansino Biologics’ vaccine candidate hit sector
