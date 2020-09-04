Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
Indexes plunge in Hong Kong, China as Wall Street’s bloodbath spills over to Asian stock markets, weighing on technology firms
- Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell as much as 2.1 per cent to 24,488.64 in early trading, on track for a weekly loss
- The CSI300 that tracks performances on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets dropped as much as 1.9 per cent to 4,726.56
