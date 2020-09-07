An electronic board showing the closing level of Hang Seng Index outside bank branch in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks, unloved in 2020, have new admirers among most-accurate forecasters amid Hang Seng Index rebalancing
- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong trade at 43 per cent discount to their equivalent in mainland markets, the most since February 2016
- Analysts who correctly predicted major Chinese stock trends say the broader Hong Kong market will catch up as value hunters emerge
Topic | Investing
