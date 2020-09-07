Protests returned to Hong Kong’s streets over the weekend, but the city’s stock market has edged up in early trading on Monday. Photo: May TseProtests returned to Hong Kong’s streets over the weekend, but the city’s stock market has edged up in early trading on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Protests returned to Hong Kong’s streets over the weekend, but the city’s stock market has edged up in early trading on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, mainland stocks see-saw amid improved China trade data, tech declines led by SMIC

  • The Hang Seng Index rises 0.1 per cent to 24,718.04
  • Shanghai Composite was 0.2 per cent lower before lunch break, having declined by as much as 0.5 per cent earlier

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:03pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protests returned to Hong Kong’s streets over the weekend, but the city’s stock market has edged up in early trading on Monday. Photo: May TseProtests returned to Hong Kong’s streets over the weekend, but the city’s stock market has edged up in early trading on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Protests returned to Hong Kong’s streets over the weekend, but the city’s stock market has edged up in early trading on Monday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE