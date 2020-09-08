Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors were trying to shake off the recent rout in technology stocks on Tuesday. Photo: AFPHong Kong’s Central business district. Investors were trying to shake off the recent rout in technology stocks on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Investors were trying to shake off the recent rout in technology stocks on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong and China stocks weighed down by Trump threat to scale back economic ties, fall at lunch break

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 per cent at the lunch break
  • Shanghai Composite was little changed, and was up 0.04 per cent

Martin Choi
Updated: 1:33pm, 8 Sep, 2020

