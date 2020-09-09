Technology stocks led the declines in Hong Kong and China after an overnight rout in US technology shares. The Nasdaq has now fallen 10 per cent since September 2. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China stocks fall as Wall Street tech rout spills over, trial of highly-anticipated vaccine is put on hold
- Hang Seng Index dips 1.1 per cent to 2,4363.25
- Tencent, Alibaba and Xiaomi among big-name losers, while Hang Seng Tech Index is down 2 per cent
