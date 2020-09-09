The ChiNext had surged 47 per cent this year, up to Tuesday, lifting its price-to-earnings ratio to 60.8 times. Photo: VCG via Getty ImagesThe ChiNext had surged 47 per cent this year, up to Tuesday, lifting its price-to-earnings ratio to 60.8 times. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Business /  Markets

Shenzhen Stock Exchange suspends three companies as loosened trading rules fuel wild gains on ChiNext tech board

  • The move comes less than three weeks after the limit on how much a single stock can rise or fall every day was doubled to 20 per cent
  • The ChiNext index tumbled 4.8 per cent for its biggest loss since July on concerns about heightened regulatory scrutiny and elevated valuations

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 9 Sep, 2020

