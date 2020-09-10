The Next Digital stock surged by as much as 45 per cent in late afternoon trading after plunging by as much as 17.7 per cent earlier in the day. It closed 36.7 per cent higher at HK$0.41 on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital swings wildly as Hong Kong, China stocks retreat amid caution over market rebound
- A correction in Hong Kong technology stocks has been overdue, analyst says
- Both Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite end day 0.6 per cent lower
