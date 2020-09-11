People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, China markets rise as bargain-hunting traders shrug aside Wall Street’s technology rout to buy undervalued stocks
- Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by as much as 0.5 per cent, while the China Enterprises Index rose by 0.4 per cent
- Major benchmarks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges shrugged aside a lacklustre start and extended gains
Topic | Hang Seng Index
