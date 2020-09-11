A view of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, where ChiNext-listed companies are traded. Photo: Sam TsangA view of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, where ChiNext-listed companies are traded. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s high-flying technology board completes worst week since March amid crackdown as analysts recommend large-cap stocks to avoid regulatory risks

  • ChiNext index fell 7.2 per cent this week, the most since March, as Shenzhen exchange halted some unexplained high-flying stocks
  • Switching to cheaper big-cap stocks is timely to steer away from regulatory and valuation risks, analysts say

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:31pm, 11 Sep, 2020

