A view of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, where ChiNext-listed companies are traded. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s high-flying technology board completes worst week since March amid crackdown as analysts recommend large-cap stocks to avoid regulatory risks
- ChiNext index fell 7.2 per cent this week, the most since March, as Shenzhen exchange halted some unexplained high-flying stocks
- Switching to cheaper big-cap stocks is timely to steer away from regulatory and valuation risks, analysts say
Topic | Shenzhen
