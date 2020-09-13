Though there is some optimism across for 2021, only 45 per cent of galleries globally expected sales to increase from this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global art sales plunge as social distancing, Covid-19 infection fears keep buyers away from galleries, networking events
- Sales of artworks contracted by over a third globally in the first half of 2020, says a report by UBS and Art Basel
- In Hong Kong, an art trading hub in Asia, many galleries have been able to stay open as no stringent lockdowns have been imposed
