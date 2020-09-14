Donald Trump supporters at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week. Trump is likely to unleash more punitive measures against Chinese companies as the presidential election nears. Photo: Reuters
How you should navigate Hong Kong, China stocks during an increasingly hostile Trump presidency
- Consumer-related stocks historically outperform when US-China tensions rise, according to UBS
- Chinese technology stocks are exposed to further Trump sanctions, analysts say
Topic | Stocks
Donald Trump supporters at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week. Trump is likely to unleash more punitive measures against Chinese companies as the presidential election nears. Photo: Reuters