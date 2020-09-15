The company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. Photo: Handout
China Evergrande electric-car unit to raise US$516 million from at least six investors such as Tencent, Didi Chuxing
- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group will sell as many as 176.6 million shares in a private placement
- Shares will account for about 2 per cent of company’s enlarged capital
