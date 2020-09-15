The company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. Photo: HandoutThe company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. Photo: Handout
The company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. Photo: Handout
Business /  Markets

China Evergrande electric-car unit to raise US$516 million from at least six investors such as Tencent, Didi Chuxing

  • China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group will sell as many as 176.6 million shares in a private placement
  • Shares will account for about 2 per cent of company’s enlarged capital

Topic |   Electric cars
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:09am, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. Photo: HandoutThe company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. Photo: Handout
The company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE