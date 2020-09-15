Retail sales returning to growth underscores a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFERetail sales returning to growth underscores a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Retail sales returning to growth underscores a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong and mainland stocks gain, as economic data points to further recovery in China

  • Hang Seng Index adds 0.5 per cent, or 119.24 points, while the Shanghai Composite gains 0.3 per cent
  • China retail sales returned to growth for first time this year in August

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:53pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Retail sales returning to growth underscores a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFERetail sales returning to growth underscores a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Retail sales returning to growth underscores a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE