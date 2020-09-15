Retail sales returning to growth underscores a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong and mainland stocks gain, as economic data points to further recovery in China
- Hang Seng Index adds 0.5 per cent, or 119.24 points, while the Shanghai Composite gains 0.3 per cent
- China retail sales returned to growth for first time this year in August
