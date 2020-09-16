The WTO has ruled that US tariffs on Chinese goods are in breach of international rules, but the ruling might have little binding effect. Photo: EPA-EFEThe WTO has ruled that US tariffs on Chinese goods are in breach of international rules, but the ruling might have little binding effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
The WTO has ruled that US tariffs on Chinese goods are in breach of international rules, but the ruling might have little binding effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong and Chinese stocks fluctuate, as traders brace for US Fed meeting

  • Hang Seng Index drops 0.1 per cent, or 26.34 points, while the Shanghai Composite is 0.3 per cent lower
  • All five debutants on mainland exchanges surge on Wednesday morning

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:18am, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The WTO has ruled that US tariffs on Chinese goods are in breach of international rules, but the ruling might have little binding effect. Photo: EPA-EFEThe WTO has ruled that US tariffs on Chinese goods are in breach of international rules, but the ruling might have little binding effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
The WTO has ruled that US tariffs on Chinese goods are in breach of international rules, but the ruling might have little binding effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE