The WTO has ruled that US tariffs on Chinese goods are in breach of international rules, but the ruling might have little binding effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong and Chinese stocks fluctuate, as traders brace for US Fed meeting
- Hang Seng Index drops 0.1 per cent, or 26.34 points, while the Shanghai Composite is 0.3 per cent lower
- All five debutants on mainland exchanges surge on Wednesday morning
