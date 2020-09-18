Women walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese stocks advance as outlook for fund inflows attracts bargain hunters
- Hang Seng Index gains 0.3 per cent in early trading, trimming decline in week; Shanghai Composite Index sets to end a two-week pullback
- Investors closely watching lingering US-China tensions, says Gordon Tsui, head of securities association in Hong Kong
Topic | Hang Seng Index
