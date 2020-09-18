Women walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: APWomen walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Women walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, mainland Chinese stocks advance as outlook for fund inflows attracts bargain hunters

  • Hang Seng Index gains 0.3 per cent in early trading, trimming decline in week; Shanghai Composite Index sets to end a two-week pullback
  • Investors closely watching lingering US-China tensions, says Gordon Tsui, head of securities association in Hong Kong

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:09am, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Women walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: APWomen walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Women walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE