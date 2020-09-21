The Star Market has lost momentum in the past two months, with the main index losing a combined 7.3 per cent. Photo: ReutersThe Star Market has lost momentum in the past two months, with the main index losing a combined 7.3 per cent. Photo: Reuters
The Star Market has lost momentum in the past two months, with the main index losing a combined 7.3 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Small investors likely to steer clear of Star Market ETFs as bubble concerns grip China’s Nasdaq

  • Individual investors ignore the upcoming sales of exchange-traded funds linked to the Star Market 50 index
  • The run-up on the Star Market is starting to falter as stocks are richly valued and pre-IPO shareholders sell stakes after the expiry of lock-up periods

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Star Market has lost momentum in the past two months, with the main index losing a combined 7.3 per cent. Photo: ReutersThe Star Market has lost momentum in the past two months, with the main index losing a combined 7.3 per cent. Photo: Reuters
The Star Market has lost momentum in the past two months, with the main index losing a combined 7.3 per cent. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE