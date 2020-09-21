The HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam TsangThe HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC sinks to lowest level since April 2009 on concerns about Beijing punishment, investigative report

  • HSBC may be penalised for its role in assisting the US probe on Huawei, according to a report by state-owned media Global Times
  • An investigative report also ties HSBC and other lenders to their role in moving cash for people and groups potentially involved in financial crimes

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:52pm, 21 Sep, 2020

