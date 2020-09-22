Leading US benchmarks fell on Monday on fears of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and delays in fresh stimulus packages from the US Congress. Photo: AFPLeading US benchmarks fell on Monday on fears of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and delays in fresh stimulus packages from the US Congress. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks end morning session lower amid renewed lockdown concerns globally to contain Covid-19

  • Hang Seng Index fell as much as 1 per cent to 23,711.97 at the lunch break
  • HSBC eased as much as 3.4 per cent to HK$28.30, after falling to its lowest level since 2009 on Monday

Martin Choi
Updated: 12:40pm, 22 Sep, 2020

