Leading US benchmarks fell on Monday on fears of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and delays in fresh stimulus packages from the US Congress. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks end morning session lower amid renewed lockdown concerns globally to contain Covid-19
- Hang Seng Index fell as much as 1 per cent to 23,711.97 at the lunch break
- HSBC eased as much as 3.4 per cent to HK$28.30, after falling to its lowest level since 2009 on Monday
