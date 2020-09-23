A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Shares in Shanghai rose in early trading on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong and China stocks swing as traders weigh growth outlook and pandemic resurgence
- HSBC falls for a third straight day, heading for its lowest close since May 1995
- Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s assessment that the US economy will take a long time and need more support to recover from Covid-19 hits Asian markets.
Topic | Hang Seng Index
