The Shanghai office of Alipay, operated by Ant Group. Photo: ReutersThe Shanghai office of Alipay, operated by Ant Group. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group’s nine-month gross profit may jump as much as 73 per cent year-on-year

  • Gross profits for the first nine months of the year probably increased between 67 per cent and 73 per cent to as much as 69 billion yuan, filing shows
  • Ant Group’s IPO is pending registration with the mainland’s securities regulator, the final and ceremonial step before the listing

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:48pm, 23 Sep, 2020

