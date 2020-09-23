The Shanghai office of Alipay, operated by Ant Group. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group’s nine-month gross profit may jump as much as 73 per cent year-on-year
- Gross profits for the first nine months of the year probably increased between 67 per cent and 73 per cent to as much as 69 billion yuan, filing shows
- Ant Group’s IPO is pending registration with the mainland’s securities regulator, the final and ceremonial step before the listing
