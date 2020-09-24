US shares fell overnight, led by declines in tech majors. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong and China stocks deepen losses after across the board sell-off on Federal Reserve stimulus warning
- Wuxi Biologics and smartphone maker Xiaomi were the biggest decliners on the Hang Seng Index, slumping at least 4 per cent
- Most major markets in Asia fell, with South Korea’s Kospi index the region’s worst performer after declining 2 per cent
Topic | Stocks
US shares fell overnight, led by declines in tech majors. Photo: AFP