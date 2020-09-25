People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux, southwestern France. France has recently been reporting record-high daily new infections since the pandemic started. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rebounds from four-month low as traders judge recent declines are overdone
- The 14-day relative strength index of the Hang Seng Index fell to 27 on Thursday, below the threshold of 30 that signals to some technical traders that stocks are oversold and due for a rebound
- Temporary stabilisation of global markets on the back of recent sell-offs also helped to lift sentiment
Topic | Hang Seng Index
