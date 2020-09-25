People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux, southwestern France. France has recently been reporting record-high daily new infections since the pandemic started. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux, southwestern France. France has recently been reporting record-high daily new infections since the pandemic started. Photo: EPA-EFE
People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux, southwestern France. France has recently been reporting record-high daily new infections since the pandemic started. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rebounds from four-month low as traders judge recent declines are overdone

  • The 14-day relative strength index of the Hang Seng Index fell to 27 on Thursday, below the threshold of 30 that signals to some technical traders that stocks are oversold and due for a rebound
  • Temporary stabilisation of global markets on the back of recent sell-offs also helped to lift sentiment

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:37am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux, southwestern France. France has recently been reporting record-high daily new infections since the pandemic started. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux, southwestern France. France has recently been reporting record-high daily new infections since the pandemic started. Photo: EPA-EFE
People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux, southwestern France. France has recently been reporting record-high daily new infections since the pandemic started. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE