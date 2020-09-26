Illustration: Brian Wang
US elections: Who is better for the stock markets of China and Hong Kong, a Democrat or Republican president in the White House?
- S&P 500 index rose during eight of the past 10 US presidential terms, with the biggest gains made during the first terms of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama
- Still, Donald Trump’s tenure has seen the US and Chinese stock indices scaling historic peaks, prompting some traders to keep the good times going
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
