Most of China’s small investors are not qualified to trade on Star Market, where Ant is set to be listed, because of asset thresholds. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese investors snap up mutual funds with Ant Group share allocations even before mega listing has kicked off
- About 10 billion yuan worth of five mutual funds were sold within an hour of going on sale on Friday morning
- Investors will count on Ant’s fintech businesses, including microlending, wealth management and insurance products, as growth drivers: analyst
Topic | Ant Group
