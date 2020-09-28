Hong Kong and China stocks rose after US House Speaker and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (above) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed to resume talks on a US$2.4 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, China stocks rise on bright August economic data and progress over US stimulus package
- But a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Europe clouds market sentiment, with reports pointing to an impending social lockdown in the UK
- China’s largest chip maker SMIC plunges on reports of US sanctions
