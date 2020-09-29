The CSI300 index that tracks performances on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets rose in early trading on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong shares fluctuate as investors weigh China’s economic recovery against mounting coronavirus worries
- Hang Seng Index gained as much as 0.5 per cent to 23,601.40 in early trading, before slipping into negative territory
- Four stocks traded for the first time in Hong Kong, while two made their debuts in Shanghai
