US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China markets rally as investors focus on upbeat mainland economic data, eyes on Trump-Biden debate

  • Hang Seng Index gained as much as 2 per cent, but is still on track to end the month with a decline
  • China Evergrande soared as much as 15 per cent after unveiling steps to avert a 130 billion yuan cash crunch

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:59am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE