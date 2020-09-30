US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, China markets rally as investors focus on upbeat mainland economic data, eyes on Trump-Biden debate
- Hang Seng Index gained as much as 2 per cent, but is still on track to end the month with a decline
- China Evergrande soared as much as 15 per cent after unveiling steps to avert a 130 billion yuan cash crunch
Topic | Hang Seng Index
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters